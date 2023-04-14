Wedding: Amanda and Chad Maum, Jan. 11 Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amanda and Chad Maum were married Jan. 11. The officiant was Stephen D. Meyer and the bride was given in marriage by Joy and Norman Barks.Their parents are Joy and Norman Barks and Julian and Beth Walker.The bride has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History. the groom studied CNC programming and is a surgical technologist. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form