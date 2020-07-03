The family of Norman Zee would like to thank you very much for the food, cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy following his sad passing.
We would like to send a special thank you to the first responders, Footville fire/EMS, Orfordville EMS, Janesville paramedics, Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill of Orfordville and the Rev. Ran Yoo, pastor of New Horizon United Methodist Church, Orfordville.
Your support during this difficult time was very much appreciated and of great comfort to our family.
SUSAN GOLZ