On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff of the YMCA of Northern Rock County, we would like to sincerely say thank you for the level of financial and community support for the 11th annual Freedom Plastics Foundation YMCA Family Fun Day on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 and the 11th annual Premier Bank YMCA Tropical Fiesta on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
The generosity of individuals and organizations to support both events was simply outstanding. Family Fun Day was free to the public and was attended by over 3,000 families and children. Tropical Fiesta raised over $42,000 for YMCA scholarships!
A special thank you goes to Steve Scaccia, President of the Freedom Plastics Foundation and to Russ Turk and Rochelle Mitchell from Premier Bank.
The events hosted people of all faiths, races, ages, abilities and income levels who came together to enjoy the variety of food, entertainment and activities.
Thank you for your support and consideration!
THOMAS J. DEN BOER
CEO at YMCA of Northern Rock County
