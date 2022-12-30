On behalf of Kienow-Hilt Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1621 and its auxiliary, we would like to thank the community for the wonderful support of our annual Army-Navy football game fundraiser held Dec. 10.

Without the support of this amazing community, this event would not have the same impact for our veterans. The fundraiser is the result of a year's worth of planning and amazing volunteer work from some very special people. Special thanks go to Jim and Pam Weadge and Marie Severson, who all selflessly donate so many of the basket raffle items and do many hours of behind-the-scenes work. Without their efforts, this event could not take place.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you