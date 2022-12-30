On behalf of Kienow-Hilt Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1621 and its auxiliary, we would like to thank the community for the wonderful support of our annual Army-Navy football game fundraiser held Dec. 10.
Without the support of this amazing community, this event would not have the same impact for our veterans. The fundraiser is the result of a year's worth of planning and amazing volunteer work from some very special people. Special thanks go to Jim and Pam Weadge and Marie Severson, who all selflessly donate so many of the basket raffle items and do many hours of behind-the-scenes work. Without their efforts, this event could not take place.
Since the inception of this fundraising event six years ago, we have raised more than $60,000 for veteran causes such as VetsRoll, Honor Flight, Rock Valley Community Programs' veterans homeless shelter and others. This year alone was a record breaker for us as we raised almost $20,000 that will be disbursed to several veteran causes, including VetsRoll and the RVCP shelter. We assure you that every dollar raised goes to assist these worthy organizations. Our post is very proud of the efforts that we take to hold these events, and the support of this community is heartwarming for us.
We would like to wish the greater Janesville and Rock County communities a wonderful holiday season and successful new year.