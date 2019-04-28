The Friends of Oak Hill Chapel would like to thank Robert Hartzell, owner of Customized Fabrication and Machine from Edgerton, WI, for designing, building and installing the four stainless steel handrails for the front stairways at Oak Hill Chapel. Robert also donated extra time and materials to the project.
A fine job well done.
RICHARD SNYDER
Co-president of Friends of Oak Hill Chapel
