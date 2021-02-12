On behalf of the Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who donated to the 35th annual Love Light Tree fundraiser at Mercyhealth over the holiday season. Thanks to the many individuals who purchased lights in memory or honor of a loved one. Hundreds of lights shone brightly on beautiful trees in Janesville, Lake Geneva and Harvard, Illinois.
I’d also like to thank the several dozen individuals who braved the cold for our socially distanced outdoor tree lighting ceremony in early December at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. It was a wonderful opportunity to safely gather to light the tree and celebrate the loved ones for whom lights were purchased.
With the funds raised through the Love Light Tree, the Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers will help support three important Mercyhealth programs. Wigs for Patients offers a set deposit to purchase a wig for patients undergoing cancer treatment. Meals on Wheels provides affordable meals for the elderly or disabled in their homes. Hospitality House offers temporary lodging to the families of patients that is only a short walk or drive from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center.
The generosity of the individuals in this community never ceases to amaze me. Thank you again for your generous support of the Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers’ Love Light Tree.
JILL AYRES
Manager, Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers