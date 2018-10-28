On Thursday, Oct. 18, members of the Big Foot High School Cross Country team had a team dinner at the Olive Garden in Janesville. The team had a great meal and a great time. During the course of the meal, the team struck up a cordial conversation with a couple dining at a neighboring table. The couple left the restaurant and the team felt that was the end. However, when the Big Foot team asked for the bill, they were informed by the wait staff that the couple paid the entire bill--in excess of $240. The team has no idea who the couple was, but it is nice to see there are still people who see the good in today's youth.

Tim Collins

Athletic Director/Head Cross Country Coach

