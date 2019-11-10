ECHO (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others) would like to thank all of our sponsors for ECHO’s 50th Anniversary Dance Party Golden Bandstand 1969. Thank you to Mercyhealth, Blackhawk Community Credit Union, First Community Credit Union, Premier Bank and First Business for your sponsorship to help make this event a huge success. Thank you also to our in-kind/media sponsors: WCLO, WJVL, 105.9 The Hog, JAX Custom Printing and Best Events. We appreciate all of your support as we celebrate ECHO serving our Janesville community for 50 years. Here’s to another 50 years!
Rita Milbrandt
ECHO Board Member