The cold, rainy days of early May did not dampen spirits at the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s annual flower sale, and we thank all the many garden lovers for their support. We are also indebted to Lamar Advertising, WCLO and The Janesville Gazette for their help in getting the word out to the public.

The funds raised by the sales will be used wisely to support the many programs of the Salvation Army of Rock County, including the organization’s free community noon meal and food pantry. How very blessed we are.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary