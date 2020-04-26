In honor of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Volunteer Appreciation Week, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our committed CASA volunteers who work on behalf of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Rock County.
These advocates work with children who have experienced child abuse and/or neglect and speak within the courts on their behalf. They steadfastly advocate for the best interests of their CASA “kiddos” and show they care about the children in their communities. These are volunteers who freely offer their time and talents, often over the span of several years, to act as advocates for children in need. It is truly an honor to know and work with these thoughtful, compassionate and dedicated individuals who care about each child they represent.
Because of the confidential nature of their roles, it is not uncommon for these volunteers to go quietly about their work with little recognition within the general public’s eye. Therefore, during this month, I would like to take the opportunity to publicly thank these CASA volunteers. Through their efforts, they show these children that they are indeed important and valued.
SANDY JOHNSON
Janesville