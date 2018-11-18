On behalf of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, we would like to thank the community for their generous donations of coats and other winter-wear items for Coats for Kids.

Some 158 families were served, including 165 adults and 234 children. A total of 1,679 coats, snow pants, boots, hats, scarves and mittens were distributed.

We also want to thank and acknowledge The Gazette, WCLO, La Mar’s Advertising of Madison, the Community Foundation of Rock County, sponsors Tom Upham of Choice Cleaners, Dan Stubendick of Dan’s Creston Park Laundromat and Premier Bank.

DIANE BARRY

Chairman of Coats for Kids

