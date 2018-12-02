The Festival Foods Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving Day tradition that keeps giving back to Janesville year-round. On Thanksgiving Day, 819 participants took part in the 5-mile run, a 2-mile run/walk and a 2-mile dog jog.
Race Director Tim Rutter once again led more than 100 enthusiastic local volunteers, continuing to grow our Janesville event into a major success. Festival Foods has raised $2.2 million dollars over the past 10 years for charitable causes in 10 Wisconsin cities. Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, ECHO, Inc. and YMCA of Northern Rock County are all fortunate to benefit from their generosity.
The Festival Foods Turkey Trot is made possible thanks to the generous support and cooperation of the city of Janesville, the police and fire department, the Janesville School District, Craig High School’s Assistant Principal Shawn Kane and custodial staff at the school, Janesville Leisure Services, Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp. and the homeowners along the racecourse. Thank you also to the local businesses and individuals who helped promote the event.
Thank you to everyone who came out, who volunteered and who supported the event. We’re already looking forward to more fun next Thanksgiving Day!
Sara Stinski
Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of Janesville
