On Thanksgiving Day, 811 participants and more than 100 volunteers celebrated the 12th Annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot at Craig High School. Proceeds are donated to the Boys and Girls Club, ECHO and the YMCA of Northern Rock County.

We want to thank everyone who made this event possible: volunteers—thank you for donating your time and enthusiasm; city of Janesville, Craig High School and custodial staff, Janesville Parks and Recreation, and all the local businesses and individuals who helped promote the event. Last but not least, Tim Rutter, race director, for being our fearless leader!

On behalf of the Boys and Girls Club, ECHO and the Y, I want to send a huge thank you to Festival Foods and their generosity, continued friendship and support.

We hope to see you next year!

Leah Kluge

Marketing Director at YMCA of Northern Rock County