Thanks to the generosity of many, the Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk raised over $38,000 to help fight hunger around the globe and in our local communities during the April 26 virtual walk.
I especially want to thank team captains for their hard work preparing for the April 26 virtual walk. The coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing made it more difficult for them to recruit walkers and collect donations.
Special thanks to Trinity Episcopal Church for hosting the team captains rally. I also want to thank our supporting partners, Thrivent Financial and ECHO.
The walk would not have been successful without the work of numerous volunteers who changed the walk to a virtual one just weeks before the event. Hopefully, we’ll all be able to gather together during the 2021 walk on April 25. Thank you!
KATHY HOLCOMBE
Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk