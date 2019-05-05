Each year, Delta Kappa Gamma-Sigma State-Alpha Iota sponsors an original fiction writing competition for students in grades 3-12. There were 75 local entries in this literary competition, with student entries from Janesville, Edgerton, and Milton schools.

The members of Alpha Iota Chapter would like to thank the educators and families for encouraging the young writers who participated.

A special thank you goes to Cracker Barrel and Mac’s Pizza Shack for coupons given to each student who submitted a book, JAX printing for preparing the reception bulletins, and Book World for encouraging these young writers.

Thank you to all who judged the books (retired educators), helped with the reception held at Kennedy Elementary School, and the custodial staff, educators and families who attended the reception. We appreciated the encouragement given to promote writing and literacy.

Terry Arneson and Linda Edwards