Thanks to the generosity of many, the Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk exceeded its goal of raising over $5,000 to help fight hunger around the globe and in our local communities.

We especially want to thank team captains who recruited walkers, all the generous people who made donations, local Boy Scout troops and their leaders who helped along the route, and the local clergy from participating churches.

Special thanks go to St. John Lutheran Church for hosting the team captains rally and Cargill United Methodist Church for allowing the use of its facilities for the walk registration. We also want to thank our supporting partners, including E&D Water, Thrivent Financial and ECHO.

The walk would not have been successful without the work of numerous volunteers who designed the route, took photos, set up a starting chute, lined the route with educational posters and helped in many other ways.

Thank you!

Kathy Holcombe and Carolyn Brandeen

Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk