Thank you to everyone who enjoyed the Woodland Art Walk hosted by the Janesville Art League.
We had a spectacular day at the Cook Arboretum—one of Janesville’s gem parks. For many, this was their first time to experience the park, but I’m sure it won’t be their last. Twelve artists displayed more than 30 pieces to the delight of so many of you. I haven’t seen this many smiling, happy people in a long time. I hope you had as beautiful an afternoon as I did.
Thank you again for coming and for a lovely experience.
DEB PERRINO
Janesville Art League