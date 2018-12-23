We are ecstatic about the fantastic turnout we had at our fifth Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza, held Dec. 1 at the Eclipse Center in Beloit. Guests and organizations from across the region kicked off the holiday season by supporting our local poverty-fighting programs. Special thanks to our major sponsors: Alliant Energy, Beloit Health System, Educators Credit Union, Glitz & Go, Mercyhealth and Wisconsin Management Company. The event was also made possible by support from Angus Young Associates, Blackhawk Community Credit Union, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, DeCori Design, Dreier Family Dental, DuPoint, Familia Dental, First Community Credit Union, Holtger Bros. Inc., Impact Confections, Kerber Rose, Lewis Law Office, Office Pro, SMR Photography, Sign-A-Rama, The Beat & Iron Country, Terry Mullen and WJVL. Our mission isn’t possible without strong community support.
Together, we raised more than $14,000 for programs that support low-income families in our neighborhoods. Thank you for helping to make this time a little brighter for those who need it most.
Beth Tallon
Eclipse Center, Beloit
