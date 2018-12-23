CASA of Rock County would like to acknowledge the many area businesses and their employees who helped make Christmas a little brighter for kids in foster care and out-of-home placement.
The following businesses contributed to fulfill the holiday wishes for 105 kids that are currently in the system and being represented by a CASA advocate:
Adecco, Educators Credit Union, Beloit Health System, WSJY 107.3, East Point Sportz Pub, Off the Hook Grub and Pub and many generous community members.
CASA of Rock County
