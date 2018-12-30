The Friends of Oak Hill Chapel would like to offer a big thank you to all these businesses that made this Holiday Open House at Oak Hill Chapel one of the best.
On Saturday Dec. 15, at the newly restored chapel, group members setup for this Holiday Open House for all to come view this stunning building, which is now available for rent.
Thank you to the following local businesses for providing these gifts for a free drawing: Dunkin Donuts, three dozen mixed donuts; Maurer’s Market, 2.5 pound ham hickory smoked, 13 pound ButterBall turkey all natural; Texas Road House, gift basket; Pizza Hut, three free any large pizzas; Daniel’s Foods Sentry, $25 gift card; Citrus Cafe, three meal gift certificates; Park City Family Restaurant, $20 gift certificate; Wildwood Theatres, two free admission tickets for two people; Balin’s Farm & Fleet, $25 gift card; one to four week beginning stained glass class by 1Glass Impressions.
RICHARD SNYDER
Co-president, Friends of Oak Hill Chapel
