The Janesville Kiwanis Golden "K" Club thanks the community for all the donations to the Easter lily lapel promotion, which was held Saturday March 8, 2023, at select local grocery stores.

The proceeds from the donations will go to Camp Wawbeek located in Wisconsin Dells. Camp Wawbeek is an Easter Seals facility serving handicapped children and adults.

