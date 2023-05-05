Thank You Letter: Linda Bontly, May 1 May 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Janesville Kiwanis Golden "K" Club thanks the community for all the donations to the Easter lily lapel promotion, which was held Saturday March 8, 2023, at select local grocery stores.The proceeds from the donations will go to Camp Wawbeek located in Wisconsin Dells. Camp Wawbeek is an Easter Seals facility serving handicapped children and adults.Several of our collectors were approached by people who told them that they had gone to the camp and appreciated the work the Golden "K" was doing to make the opportunity possible for others.The Kiwanis Golden "K" Club is a service club in Janesville serving children and the community.LINDA BONTLYProgram Chair, Janesville Kiwanis Golden "K" SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form