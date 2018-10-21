Thank you to everyone who helped with our large-item pick up on Sept. 15! Local businesses that helped sponsor the event included Dairy Queen, Jimmy John’s, Little Caesars Pizza, Taco Bell and Subway, all on the south side of Janesville.
Thank you to the volunteers for their hard work and the use of trucks and trailers. We appreciate the help from the city of Janesville and our employees for guidance and cooperation before and during the event. We had a great day with, and because of, a great bunch of people.
ED HOOKHAM
Fourth Ward Neighborhood Team
