On Jan. 9, 2019, both of our parents entered long-term care with Agrace Hospice. Over the next two-plus years, we had the privilege of meeting almost every person who worked for Agrace Hospice. All who visited their house showed sympathy, compassion, kindness, tenderness and empathy. Both of our parents are gone now, and it is time to thank the employees of Agrace Hospice for making our parents end-of-life experience as good as it could be.
Because of Agrace Hospice, we were able to keep them both at home until the end.
We had a few main caretakers who were there the whole two years. CNA Ashley, our parents always looked forward to your visit on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Our mom would always start and end your visit with a big hug thanking you for coming. Our dad would set his clothes out right away in the morning and ask all day when you were coming. Nurses Leslie and Brittany, we cannot say enough about your care of our parents. Finally, our social worker Erin, who kept everything running smoothly with her behind-the-scenes work.
You all became part of our family, and we cannot thank you enough.
BOB SCHENCK FAMILY
Janesville