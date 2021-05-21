The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary would like to thank the many people who bought flowers at our annual flower sale. We sold out, and the sale was a huge success.
We would especially like to thank Festival Foods, Schnucks, Jax Custom Printing, WestRock Co. and Performance Micro Tool for their donations. Also The Gazette, Lamar Advertising and The Best Of Janesville/Milton for getting the word out to the community.
The proceeds from the sale are used to provide food, shelter, social services and scholarships for summer camp via the Salvation Army of Rock County.
LEILA BURTON
President Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary