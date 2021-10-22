Sorry, an error occurred.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary would like to thank all those in the community who helped make our annual fabric and craft sale a huge success.
We are especially grateful for all the donations of fabric, yarn, notions, crafts and other items for resale and to the many shoppers who supported us.
Thank you to the staff of The Gazette, Debb Zeppieri of The Best Of Janesville/Milton/Evansville and Stan Stricker of WCLO for helping us get the word out to the community.
Profits from this sale and from the spring flower sale provide needed funding for the Salvation Army of Rock County. Food, shelter and social services are just a few of the ways the Army helps others.
DAWN KABOR and CAROL WEBER
Co-chairs of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary
