The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary would like to thank all those in the community who helped make our 25th Fabric and Craft sale a huge success.

We are especially grateful for all the donations of fabric, yarn, notions, crafts and other items for resale. Also for the many shoppers who supported us.

Thank you to Lamar Advertising and The Gazette for helping us get the word out to the community.

The profits from this sale and the forthcoming flower sale in May provide needed funding to the Salvation Army of Rock County. Food, shelter, social services and summer camp scholarships are just a few of the ways the Army is helped.

Leila Burton

President of Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary