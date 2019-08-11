We have come to the conclusion of another successful “Christmas in July” Red Kettle Campaign, and we would like to thank all those in the community that helped make this a success. Bell ringers at 10 local businesses and counter kettles at 56 locations were able to raise over $6,000 during the month of July!

Every dollar donated to our red kettles benefits the people in our community. Whether it goes to our noon meal program, emergency assistance services or to be used to send a child to summer camp, it’s making a difference in someone’s life.

Thank you for enabling us to accomplish all that we do through the support that you have given us year after year.

Patrice Gabower

Volunteer & special events coordinator for Salvation Army-Rock County