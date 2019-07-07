The Salvation Army Rock County would like to thank our generous donors and volunteers who showed their support at the Janesville Grand Prix on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The Salvation Army volunteers handed out free water to participants and spectators throughout the day.

Thank you to Culligan water, Festival Foods and Maurer's Market for donating water to our Disaster Relief Canteen that was located in the parking lot next to 29 S. Main St. Major Tom McDowell shared that we handed out almost 600 bottles of water! Thank you to all our volunteers that came out to work in our canteen and thank you to the city of Janesville for hosting such an exciting event.

PATRICE GABOWER

Volunteer & special events coordinator for Salvation Army-Rock County