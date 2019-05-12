The Salvation Army of Rock County thanks all its sponsors and individuals who supported and attended the Others Luncheon held May 1 at SC Aviation in Janesville. The event was attended by nearly 150 people and featured keynote speaker Olympic Gold Medalist John Landsteiner. Local Rock County resident Harry Hauri received the Salvation Army’s Others Award for his years of generosity in serving others.

The event was a benefit to raise funds that support feeding and housing programs for both the Salvation Army in Janesville and Beloit.

Thank you to the community for supporting the Salvation Army.

Patrice Gabower

Volunteer & special events coordinator for Salvation Army-Rock County