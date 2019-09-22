“It takes a village ...” and it does take everyone working together to make sure we are meeting the needs of families in our area.

The Salvation Army Rock County sends out a heartfelt thank you to all those businesses and individuals in our community that heard our cry for help regarding our food pantry. Our shelves were nearly bare and we were at risk of having to temporarily close our pantry until we could restock our shelves. With the donations we received, we kept our doors open and continued to help those in need.

The Janesville Corps food pantry is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and The Beloit Corps food pantry is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. Both pantries are always in need of ongoing donations.

Please feel free to drop off donations at either 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, or 628 Broad St., Beloit. If you are interested in holding a food drive, please contact Patrice Gabower at 608-757-8300.

Salvation Army Rock County