The Salvation Army-Rock County is thanking the many volunteers that give countless hours throughout the year. The Salvation Army relies on volunteers to help with the services and programs they provide during the year. Volunteers help daily in our food pantry and with our community meal. Special events throughout the year also rely on volunteers to help with their success. Bell Ringing, Angel Tree and Toy Shop are a few volunteer opportunities where community members step in to help.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 7-13. The Salvation Army will host an Ice Cream Social on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in our Community Center for our volunteers.

Thank you to all our volunteers that give countless hours sharing their time and talents in ways that allow The Salvation Army-Rock County to help those in the greatest need.

Patrice Gabower

volunteer & special events coordinator for SA-Rock County