The Friends of Riverside Park and the city of Janesville would like to thank Alliant Energy for the generous “Giving for Good Sponsorship” grant to purchase nine trees for Riverside Park.
The park has lost many trees to disease and recently to beavers, so these new trees will replace some of the ones cut down and help enhance the beauty of the park. A variety of trees were purchased and planted by the city last week in celebration of Arbor Day: sycamore, swamp oak and Accolade.
Alliant Energy is proud to support local programs and activities in the communities it serves throughout Wisconsin and Iowa. Causes it supports include hunger and housing, workforce readiness, environmental stewardship, diversity, safety and well-being, and community engagement.
DAVID CRESS
Friends of Riverside Park
Board member