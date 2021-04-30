On behalf of the students and teachers involved in our theater arts program, I would like to extend a HUGE thank you to the Clinton Education Foundation for its financial support over the years.
In the last 12 years, the foundation has donated tens of thousands of dollars toward theater equipment, enabling our kids to put on world-class productions. Just last year, the organization donated over $16,000 for new microphones, and this year, it again showed its generosity by donating another $23,000 to fund a state-of-the-art scenery projector.
If you were lucky enough to attend our spring play, “Leaving Iowa,” this past weekend, you could see firsthand how these enhancements have truly transformed our theater productions. We are so fortunate to have such amazing community support through groups such as the CEF.
From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!
TORI FRANZ
Clinton High School principal