The Janesville Pickleball Club would like to thank everyone who played a part in the development of the Jim Clark Memorial Pickleball Courts. The grand opening, held Friday, May 10, represented the culmination of many contributions towards this project.

The club is very grateful to Silha Excavating, JNB Signs and Lycon for their in-kind contributions. Work was donated from Mike Jacobson, Terry Fanning, Charlie Downing and G.R. Lyons to complete the sidewalk to the courts. Two park benches where donated from the Golden “K” Kiwanis Club and the Clark family given in memory of Jim and Pat Clark. The courts were completed through these contributions and support from the city of Janesville.

We hope that citizens of Janesville view this as a nice addition to our park system and take the opportunity to learn and play the game of pickleball.

David Schollmeier

Janesville Pickleball Club