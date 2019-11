The Milton United Methodist Church would like to thank Festival Foods for their continued support of our Annual Veterans dinner.

Thank you to Boy Scout Troop 454 for all of their help in the dining room

We also would like to thank our speakers: Dick Fry, Jarrett Goodman and John Soltis, who spoke about the construction of a pavilion at the Milton Veterans Memorial Park. The proceeds from the dinner will go toward the construction of the pavilion.

KAREN SCHMELING

Edgerton resident