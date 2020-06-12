My family and I want to convey our sincerest gratitude for all of the sympathetic gestures we have received.
Social distancing has made our grieving even harder, as we cannot personally thank all of the unknown gift-givers who left food, plants and flowers on our doorstep. The hundreds of cards and stories we have read affirmed what we already knew about our amazing husband and father—that he touched many lives kindly. We appreciate the many generous donations given to HealthNet in his honor.
Thanks to all for the cards and donations. We know his gentle and caring spirit will continue in our community.
DEB KOLSTE