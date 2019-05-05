The 2019 Annual Easter Egg Hunt was held on the historic grounds of the Lincoln-Tallman House under beautiful sunny skies on April 20. This free and well attended event was made possible by the St. William Knights of Columbus, Rock County Historical Society, Home & Pro Electronics, Friends of Noah, Modern Woodman Financial, Alternative Photo & Design, Tim Bremel and WCLO, The Gazette, Mercyhealth, Westgate Business Group, Sam’s Club, Impact Confections of Janesville, Texas Roadhouse, Hedberg Public Library, Culver’s, River’s Edge Bowl, the Janesville Police Department, and ECHO.

Five hundred “goody bags” and discount coupons from various sponsors were distributed, glitter tattoos were provided, bunny hop music and more than 1,300 pictures were taken with the Easter Bunny.

Special thanks to all the volunteers.

Please save Saturday, April 11, 2020, for the next hunt!

Jere Johnson

Janesville resident

