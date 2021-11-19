Many thanks to the young lady who stopped me and my wife while walking very slowly to the parking area of Dean Clinic. She said, “You have an untied shoelace. May I help?”

Then she bent down to retie the shoe lace and said, “I have to be careful since I just got a new knee!”

May God place a star on her forehead for her kindness to an old man.

DON KELLY

Janesville

