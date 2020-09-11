Thank you, Janesville Art League and Rock County Historical Society, for joining together to get “Heartart” out to our community. By creating hand-cut and hand-painted hearts and then placing them in about 75-plus spots throughout Janesville and surrounding areas in Rock County, our support is seen.
Please look for them. The hearts bring a smile and/or express a message of love and hope to all who see them. They help remind us of those essential workers and helpers who responded and continue to respond to the cause.
We celebrate all in this most unusual time in 2020.
CLAUDIA FITZGERALD
ELAINE B. WOOD
JACQUELIN J. WOOD
Janesville