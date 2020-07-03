Thank you, Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center!
I had an aortic valve replacement at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center on June 3. The care I received was over and above what I expected. The doctors, nurses and all staff were very caring professionals.
Thank you to Dr. John Snider, the cardiovascular surgeon, and to all his nursing staff. Also, special thanks to all the other physicians and medical professionals—Dr. Gene Gulliver, Dr. Kenneth Wolnak, Dr. Paul Volkert, Rob Dorshorst and Nichelle Jensen (the valve clinic coordinator)—who were involved in my care.
Lastly, I would like to give a very big thank you to all the nursing staff who cared for me during my surgery and recovery in ICU, especially J.D. Cockrell. The nurses at Mercyhealth gave me the best care with the highest level of compassion.
ROBERT JESSIE
Janesville