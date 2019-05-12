The Janesville Kiwanis Blackhawk Golden “K” thank the Janesville community for its generous support of our Easter Lily Lapel promotion held on April 20 at select local businesses. Funds raised will provide scholarships for local Camp Wawbeek attendees.

Lily Day is an Easter Seal project to raise money for scholarships to help mentally and physically challenged individuals from Rock County attend Camp Wawbeek at Wisconsin Dells. Camp Wawbeek is an Easter Seal Facility which provides services for special needs youth and adults.

Several of our Lily Day workers were approached by people who told them that they had gone to the camp and appreciated the work the Golden “K” was doing to make the opportunity possible for others to attend.

Thanks for all your support.

Linda Bontly Servais

Program chair, Janesville Kiwanis Golden “K”

