I would like to thank all of the businesses that supported the Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Ducks Unlimited fundraising event on Feb. 21st. Businesses included: 50/50 Factory Outlet, Bass Creek Golf Course, Beloit Snappers, Boucher Auto Group, Culver's, Dave's Ace Hardware, East Point Sports Bar/Wedge Inn east, Farm & Fleet, Festival Foods, Henry Hansing, Hunt n Gear, Janesville Conference Center, JAX Custom Printing, JF Ahern Company, John Wickhem Insurance Agency, Mac's Pizza Shack, macFarlane's Pheasant Farm, Madison Mallards, Milford Hills Hunt Club, Milwaukee Brewers, Mo's TAASBAG, Pinnon Premium Meats, Prairie Woods Golf Course, R&D Laster Processing Inc, Radio Flyer, RiversEdge bowl, Sign Works, Sport Clips, Steve Tompson, Stagecoach Dining, SupplyOne, Texas Roadhouse.
Their generosity to this community and our Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is gratefully appreciated. Their support played an integral part int he success of our annual event.
BOB HORNBY & HENRY HANSING
