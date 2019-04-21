Thank you for a successful March 23 event to everyone who attended, helped, donated and supported our Fourth Ward Neighborhood Action Team chili dinner. We raised over $500. Special thanks to Texas Roadhouse for rolls and salad, Rock County Dairy Promotion for milk, Dan and Joyce Heussner for cooking and serving, and the rest of our volunteers. The money raised will support our neighborhood activities. Thanks again.
Ed and Mary Hookham
Fourth Ward Neighborhood Action Team members
