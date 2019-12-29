It’s been a kind and generous last few months for the needs at Oak Hill Chapel.

We, the Friends of Oak Hill Chapel, were in need of a new furnace with little money left after the complete restoration of the chapel.

We have been renting the chapel for funeral services and meetings trying to save up for the furnace. Then past member Marni Janisch of the chapel group introduced us to Dan Merritt, owner of AACE Heating & Cooling of Madison.

Dan gave the chapel a new furnace at cost plus donated the labor!

He did a wonderful job, including moving the location of the furnace to the south-side wall in the basement with window access for proper venting, all new duct work, cleaning up the old furnace and all duct work, and hauling it away!

Then Cullen Slapak of the Janesville parks department and Ethan Lee helped cover the costs to Dan for the new furnace.

Thank you all so very much.

Richard Snyder

Co-president Friends of Oak Hill Chapel