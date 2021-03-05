On behalf of the Board of Directors for the Friends of Noah, an all-breed animal rescue, we would like to thank each and every one of our volunteers who helped keep our organization going throughout this past year.
We would also like to thank all of the very generous families who made to donations to the Friends of Noah this past year. We received so many beautiful Christmas cards with stories of how the family decided to donate to help all of the pets rather than exchange gifts this year.
Without your amazing donations, our organization would not be able to help all the families we do. Our goal is to help find homes for animals that have no homes and to help families keep their pets in their homes. Pets can bring so much joy without asking for much in return. Again, thank you so much for your generosity. We look forward to a brighter, safer and kinder 2021.
JODI MILLIS
Treasurer, Friends of Noah Wisconsin