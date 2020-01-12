All of us at Friends of Noah (friends ofnoah-wi.org) want to thank Mike and Tom of Janesville for decorating the outside and inside of their home for the holidays and then allowing the public to tour in order to raise money for the animals and humans in Rock County who love them. The money they raised from donations of visiting their home will help us defray the cost of feeding more than 2,700 animals a year and paying out more than $14,000 in vet fees for families that can’t afford to feed or medically help their beloved pets.
Our aim is to keep animals in their homes, and through the help of the people in the community like Mike and Tom, we are accomplishing that goal. Simply but very sincerely meant, the family, pets, the abandoned strays and all of us say thank you for being so kind.
Lois Corwin Board of directors, Friends of Noah-WI