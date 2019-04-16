Friends of Carver-Roehl County Park would like to thank the many children and families who braved the snow to attend our Easter Egg Hunt on April 14. In the spirit of community generosity, families brought a record 208 non-perishable food items to be donated to the Clinton Community Outreach Food Pantry.

We extend our thanks to Cougar Lanes, Hahn's Ace Hardware, Deb DuCharme American Family Insurance, Chamber and Owen, Texas Roadhouse, Impact Confections, Andes Candies, and the Wisconsin DNR. Special thanks to Delavan Kohl's for setting up and cleaning up, and to the Clinton Historical Society for filling eggs and also for the use of Cobblestone house as "Easter Egg headquarters." Thanks to Ella Roehl, our awesome Easter Bunny. Finally, thank you to the many anonymous individual donors.

STEPHANIE DELONG

Friends of Carver-Roehl Park