It has now been more than one year since the first case of the COVID-19 virus was confirmed in Wisconsin. So much has changed since then, but the giving spirit of our Janesville-area residents has not.
From the very beginning of this pandemic, we have been humbled by the outpouring of support received from our community. The caregivers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville and Dean Medical Group-Janesville East would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our community members for their generosity.
One community-funded project that is already making a difference is the purchase of new, comfortable rocking chairs for our new parents to utilize in our family birth suites. The new chairs are nice and quiet, allowing moms and dads to safely snuggle with their newborns.
Our caregivers have felt the love of our community and are continuing to do exceptional work each and every day. More challenges might lie ahead, but with God, each other and our community, we will persevere.
DONA HOHENSEE
Executive Director, SSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation-Janesville