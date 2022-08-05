Recently, the Footville Patriots Day golf outing was held at Bass Creek Golf Club. This event raises money to support VetsRoll and the Cpl. Benjamin Neal Memorial Scholarship. Despite a rainy start for the golfers, the event was a huge success. The committee would like to thank all of the golfers and the following for their generous donations:
Corporate sponsors: Aasen Construction, AP Designs, AMTEC Corporation, Bass Creek Golf Club, Bjoin Limestone, Brookens Construction, Zach and Sarah Knutson, Lynn Transportation, Midwest Precast, Neal Sprinkler Solutions, 3D Angus Farm, United Rental, Wellnitz Brothers Inc., In memory of Art and Betty Burns.
Hole sponsors: Kyle Allen, Adaptive Alliance, Todd and Gretchen Anderson, Andy McWilliams family, Clean Queen, Cornelius Seed-Harnack Farms, Double D Builders, Dunn Rong Co-op, E & E Storage, Curt Fell for Sheriff, Grant and Samantha Freitag, in memory of Sonny Demrow, Jamie Jo Cupcakes, Kakes by Karly, Knute’s, Lynn Transportation, Mutual of Omaha-Derek Peterson, Rowley Farms, Denise, Bodhi and Quinn Speich, Phil and Hannah Wellnitz, Wildflower Salon.
Basket donations: Patti Wellnitz and girls, Ashley Allen, Mary Leffel, Country Boom, Frank and Sandy Harnack, Denise Speich and Melissa Perkins families, Cathy Kittleson, United Rental, Jim Streich and Nikki, Georgia Erickson and Candy Beggs, Keith and Julie Neal, Dennis and Beth Neal, Vicki Neal and girls, Brenda and Bob Hobson, Scott and Angie Shelly family, Kevin and Becca Wellnitz, Dakota and Lindsay Bunts, A Cut Above, and The Liquor Barn.
TINA AASEN, DENISE SPEICH, HEIDI STRZOK and JULIE NEAL