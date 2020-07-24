Thank you to the Footville community and surrounding businesses for their support of the recent Patriots Day Golf Outing held at Bass Creek Golf Club.
Because of COVID-19, our normal three-day event had to be altered. Bass Creek Golf Club was a tremendous help with providing an opportunity to raise funds for VetsRoll and the Cpl. Benjamin Neal Scholarship Fund.
This fundraising event was possible with generous support from these donors:
Speich Electric, Aasen Construction, AMTEC, MJ Lavery & Sons, Midwest Precast Concrete, 3D Angus, JP Cullen, Finnegan RV, T&T Bowfishing, Double D Builders, AP Designs, New Sky Media, Ol’ Country Hardwoods, Adaptive Alliance, Quality Exterior Improvements, Clay Concrete, American Family Insurance-Beau Tway, Footville American Legion, Orfordville American Legion, Toe Town Tap, Thirsty Badger Bar & Grill, Ken and Martha Aasen, John and Sandra McGuire family, Shawn and Jennifer Wellnitz family, Seven’ll Do Dairy, Rowley Farms, Robert and Brenda Hobson family, Shawn and Heidi Strzok family, Dick and Elaine Selck, Jeff Conaway, Craig O’Leary, Andy McWilliams family, Dan Wellnitz family, Zach Roth, Ben Streich, Guy Mielke family, Knute’s Bar & Grill, and Ding A Ling Supper Club.
Thank you.
TINA AASEN
JULIE NEAL
DENISE SPEICH
HEIDI STRZOK
Footville Patriot Days Committee